Mourinho and Roma towards farewell: the Special One at PSG

“He is Campos’ favorite – writes Rmc Sport, specifying that the Emir of Qatar, owner of the club, dreams of Zinedine Zidane, but the negotiation is complex

Paris Saint-Germain “accelerates for Mourinho” and the Roma coach who, according to the website of the Rmc Sport broadcaster, “is interested in PSG”. To replace Christophe Galtier after the Parisians’ disappointing seasonwrites Rmc tonight, “few technicians have been formally contacted, directly or indirectly”.

According to our information, Luis Campos (PSG sports director, ed) spoke to Jose Mourinho’s agent on a possible transfer to Paris next summer”. Again according to the same source, “in the entourage of Josè Mourinho, they deny any direct contact between the coach and Campos. However, negotiations went on between Campos and the Portuguese coach’s agentJorge Mendes. Who is also advisor to several players of the Parisian club, Warren Zaïre Emery, Renato Sanches, Vitinha and Danilo Pereira.

Mourinho is Campos’ favorite – writes Rmc Sport, specifying that the Emir of Qatar, club owner dreams of Zinedine Zidane, but the negotiation is complex – If the sporting director has the last word on the choice of coach, Mourinho will already have one foot in the French capital”. he has already declined Chelsea’s offer saying he will want to talk to the Friedkins first. It is clear that, if he does not have precise reassurances on the desire of the Giallorossi club to set up a team up to par, he could decide to leave Rome after two years of love, adaille Bitshiabu.

