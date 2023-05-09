Tunisia: a policeman died in Djerba

Listen to the audio version of the article

Confused situation in Djerba where gunshots were heard around the Ghriba synagogue, during the last day of the traditional Jewish pilgrimage which every year brings together thousands of Jewish faithful in Djerba.

According to Al Jazeera, a security officer working at the port of Djerba was found dead in the evening, but his weapon and motorcycle were not found.

Eyewitnesses reported hearing gunshots around the synagogue, where the faithful were sheltered by the police.