U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17% By Investing.com

© Reuters. U.S. stocks lower at close of trade; Dow Jones Industrial Average down 0.17%



Investing.com – U.S. stocks were lower after the close on Tuesday, as losses in the , , and sectors led shares lower.

At the close in NYSE, it lost 0.17%, while the index lost 0.46%, and the index lost 0.63%.

The best performers of the session were Boeing Co (NYSE: ), which rose 2.34% or 4.62 points to trade at 201.88 at the close. Meanwhile, Salesforce Inc (NYSE: ) added 1.66% or 3.28 points to end at 201.18 and Home Depot Inc (NYSE: ) was up 0.92% or 2.65 points to 290.58 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: ), which fell 2.18% or 0.67 points to trade at 30.10 at the close. 3M Corporation (NYSE: ) was down 1.50% or 1.54 points to end at 100.80; Nike (NYSE: ) At the close it was down 1.40% or 1.78 points to 125.10.

The top performers of the session on the S&P 500 were Signature Bank (New York New York) (OTC: ), which rose 25.52% to end at 0.12 and DaVita (NYSE: ), which was up 12.90% at the close at 100.72; First Republic Bank (OTC: ) rose 11.54% to trade at 0.43 at the close.

The worst performers of the pack were PayPal (NASDAQ: ) which was down 12.73% to 65.90 in late trade, DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ: ) which lost 11.14% to settle at 6.46 and International Flavors & Fragrances Inc (NYSE: ) which was down 7.03 %, the closing price was 90.31.

The top performers on the Nasdaq Composite were SHENGFENG DEVELOPMENT Ltd (NASDAQ: ), which rose 101.83% to end at 8.80; Mobiquity Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: ), which was up 74.97% to settle at 0.27; ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ: ) 🙂 Up 71.93% to close at 2.14.

The worst performers were Ohmyhome Ltd (NASDAQ: ) which was down 51.81% to 12.52 in late trade, Trevena Inc (NASDAQ: ) which was down 43.09% to settle at 1.77 and SMX Security Matters Ord Shs Class A (NASDAQ: ) It fell 38.96% to close at 1.12.

1,727 stocks on the New York Stock Exchange fell, exceeding the number of stocks that closed higher—1,206. At the same time, 117 stocks did not rise or fall, basically flat; 1,932 stocks on the Nasdaq Stock Exchange closed down, and 1,636 stocks rose. In addition, 175 stocks were basically unchanged.

Shares in PayPal (NASDAQ:) fell to 5-year lows; falling 12.73% or 9.61 to 65.90 at the close. DISH Network Corp. (NASDAQ:) shares were down to 5-year lows; falling 11.14% or 0.81 to 6.46 at the close. Shares in Salesforce Inc (NYSE:) rose to hit one-year highs; rising 1.66% or 3.28 to 201.18 at the close. Shares in 3M Company (NYSE: ) fell to 5-year lows; falling 1.50% or 1.54 to 100.80 at the close. SHENGFENG DEVELOPMENT Ltd (NASDAQ:) shares rose to all time highs; up 101.83% or 4.44 to 8.80 at the close. Shares in ClearOne Communications (NASDAQ: ) rose to 1-year highs; up 71.93% or 0.90 to 2.14.

The implied volatility, used to measure S&P 500 options, rose 4.30% to 17.71.

Gold futures options for June delivery rose 0.45%, or 9.10 points, to $2,042.30. For the rest of the futures, the WTI crude oil futures contract for June delivery rose 0.48% (0.35 points) to $73.51, while the July London Brent crude oil futures contract rose 0.31% (0.24) to trade at $77.25.

EUR/USD did not rise or fall by 0.37%, and the exchange rate was 1.10; at the same time, USD/JPY rose by 0.09%, quoting 135.21.

U.S. dollar index futures rose 0.26% to 101.42.