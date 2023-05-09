It is suspected that the GTA6 map is out, the area is twice that of the previous game, and players are worried that most of the map is empty! -XFastest Hong Kong

Recently, news about the outflow of the “GTA 6” map has triggered intense discussions and speculation among players. Although there is currently no official map released, many netizens have released their own ideas and theories. Among them, there is news that the map of “GTA 6” may be twice the size of the previous “GTA 5”, which has aroused the resentment of some players, worrying that this will lead to an empty game world and lack of content. However, there are still many players who have full confidence in the capabilities of Rockstar Games and look forward to experiencing a more expansive and immersive gaming experience in “GTA 6”.

GTA 6 map concept based on Vice City which is rumored to be 2x the size of GTA 5’s map. pic.twitter.com/SMHw50JsLm — GTA 6 Trailer Countdown ⏳ (@GTAVI_Countdown) May 4, 2023

The news also revealed that the main scene in the new work is Vice City, and it includes some familiar locations, such as Little Haiti, Malibu Club and Washington Beach. While no official map has been released yet, fan-created map designs are still circulating online, fueling curiosity and anticipation among players. On the whole, players have both expectations and worries about “GTA 6”, and they expect Rockstar Games to be able to fill the huge game world with exciting content.

Image source: xbox

Grand Theft Auto V is an open-world action-adventure game developed by Rockstar Games and first released in 2013. The game is set in a fictional city of Los Santos. Players can control the three protagonists to carry out various activities, such as crime, driving, flying, diving, etc., and can also complete various tasks and challenges. The game has a huge map and vivid characters, and provides a rich multiplayer game mode, becoming one of the most popular games of the year.

source:[email protected]_Countdown