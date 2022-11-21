GARLASCO

Complicated transfer for Moyashi Garlasco who faces the Med Store Tunit Macerata today at 6 pm, in the glorious Banca Macerata Forum of Fontescodella, former home of the pluriblasonata Lube Civitanova Marche. Fresh from the home success with Mirandola, Puliti and teammates are looking for the first external blow against a Med Store Tunit that comes out of the tour de force at the beginning of November (4 games), concluded with the comeback success on Monselice, Garlasco’s next opponent. It is an important challenge for the black and greens, who in the first long away match of the season are looking for a common intention to express their game even against a Med Store winner in both matches in 2021-22. Coach Bertini comments with irony: «Every morning this freaking rush. I would like to comment with the gazelle’s own words the next day; we are in the role of the predestined victim in the presence of Macerata, a team that has explicitly written its goal (promotion to A2) in its DNA: it is well structured, with extraordinary players (Morelli and Kindgard) and an expert and great coach like Gulinelli . The icing on the cake is the Polish Wawrzynczyk, who has played in many European championships». The approach to the match will therefore be decisive, with Bellucci and Romagnoli from the Marches and the ex on duty Giannotti who, together with their teammates, have all the qualities to try to repeat the trip done in Pineto on the fourth day and subvert the prediction.

White Group (8th day): Macerata–Moyashi GarlascoFano-San Donà, Belluno-Savigliano, Bologna-Pineto, Brugherio-San Giustino (yesterday), Monselice-Mirandola (yesterday), Parma-Montecchio. Classification: Pineto 18; Fano 17; Savigliano 15; Belluno, S. Giustino 12; Macerata, Bologna 11; Montecchio, Parma 10; Brugherio, Garlasco 8; Mirandola, S. Donà 6; Monselice 3.Cesare Giorgio