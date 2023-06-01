Home » Muchová: Third round at the French Open? I would definitely like to look further
Muchová: Third round at the French Open? I would definitely like to look further

Tennis player Karolína Muchová is satisfied that she advanced to the 3rd round of Roland Garros, but she aims even higher. The 26-year-old native of Olomouc defeated 2020 semi-finalist Nadia Podoroska from Argentina 6:3, 0:6, 6:3 on the Paris clay, and in an interview with journalists she said that the “canary” did not throw her in the second set. She is in the third round for the third time in a row, she equaled her personal best in France, and she will face the unpopular Romanian Irina-Camelia Beguová to advance to the first round of 16.

