Müller second in Langenhan victory in Whistler

Müller second in Langenhan victory in Whistler

At the Luge World Cup in Whistler on Saturday, Jonas Müller came second in the men’s single-seater competition, 0.255 seconds behind the German series winner Max Langenhan. Kristers Aparjods from Latvia came third in the dress rehearsal for the 2025 Luge World Championships. Nico Gleirscher, Wolfgang Kindl and David Gleirscher came fourth, sixth and seventh.

For Langenhan it was the ninth win in a row across all seasons. At the World Cup opener in Lake Placid, Langenhan won not only the single-seater competition but also the sprint competition.

Men’s single-seater: 1. Max Langenhan GER 1:40.093 2.

Jonas Müller

AUT + 0.255 3. Kristers Aparjods LAT 0.479 4.

Nico Gleirscher

AUT 0.709 . Dominik Filehner ITA 0.709 6.

Wolfgang Kindl

AUT

0,768

7.

David Gleicher

AUT

0,924

