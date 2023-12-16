A Manet for Villa Medici – Rome

Edouard Manet, The lemon, 1880, Olio su tela, 22 x 14 cm, Paris, Musée d’Orsay, Bequest Count Isaac de Camondo, 1911 © Musée d’Orsay, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Patrice Schmidt

Roma – With his powerful masterpieces Édouard Manet claimed the ambition of becoming the “Saint Francis of still life”.

Shining in the painter’s fruit basket, with its bright color, the simplicity, the grain of the peel is The lemonone of the most iconic citrus fruits of the Mediterranean landscape, painted by the painter in 1880.

The impressionist master isolated the yellow-toned fruit on a sober black glazed ceramic saucer which enhances its brilliant hues, despite the modest dimensions of the canvas.

On the occasion of the 150 years of Impressionism, which occurs in 2024 and in conjunction with the exhibition Paris 1874. Inventing impressionism (Parigi 1874. Inventare l’impressionismo) which will be held in Paris, in over 30 French museums it will be possible to discover around 180 works exceptionally loaned by the Musée d’Orsay. But the French Museum has chosen to celebrate the pictorial movement also in Italy at the French Academy, an institution founded in 1666 by Louis XIV and which since 1803 has been based at Villa Medici, in the heart of Rome.

To pay homage to Impressionism and to remember the Medici family’s passion for citrus fruits, from March 1st to May 19th the French institution will lend to Villa Medici The lemon by Manet, which can be admired in the historic rooms of Cardinal de’ Medici, as the highlight of the guided tour inside the Villa. The silent presence of the lemon which seems to appeal to all the senses will be the occasion for a literary residency by the French writer and philosopher Vinciane Despret who in April will be invited to be inspired by this iconic citrus fruit of the Mediterranean landscape, also protagonist of the spring program of Villa Medici.

Jacopo Zucchi, Portrait of Cardinal Ferdinando de’ Medici, Oil on canvas, 1575, Collection of the French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici; “Bishop” stool and carpet designed by India Mahdavi for the cardinal’s room at Villa Medici

This program, which will have citrus fruits as its underlying theme, will allow us to address their historical, artistic and culinary dimensions through multidisciplinary events, such as the research laboratory on the theme “The power of citrus fruits”, organized by the art history department of Villa Medici .

Carefully cultivated by gardeners to preserve their size and taste, in the 16th century, oranges, lemons and citrons grew in the large garden of the estate purchased in 1576 by Ferdinando de’ Medici, supplying the cardinal’s table, while the flowers and peels were candied , marinated or transformed into perfumed oils and distilled in the palace foundry.

The cedar, or mala medicain particular, was cultivated for its pharmacological virtues, capable of relieving fevers and acting as an antidote against poisons.

Today the colors of these precious citrus fruits return to Villa Medici in the frescoed vault of the bird room, Ferdinando’s private study.

The citrus fruit program at Villa Medici benefits from the support of the G. Lambert Foundation, Amundi and Van Cleef & Arpels, while the exhibition of the work The lemon is made possible thanks to the exceptional loan from the Musée d’Orsay.

French Academy in Rome – Villa Medici, Rome

