Civitanova Marche, 30 July 2022 – “After leaving him oI never died on the groundthe attacker left on foot: I followed him, then I pointed it out to the police“. This is the story of a citizen of Civitanova, who prefers to remain anonymous, who was in Corso Umberto I, in Civitanova, around 2 pm, just when it was consumed the murder of Alika Ogorchukwua 39-year-old Nigerian street vendor quite well known in the city, where he often came to try to sell lighters, socks and handkerchiefs.

Civitanova, killed in indifference: the video of the tragedy

“I left the house and saw a group of people pointing to a man with a hat – adds the citizen of Civitanova -. They shouted at him “What have you done? You killed him “. I arrived a few meters away, I saw the attacker fidget in front of the accusations and throw a crutch at the parked cars, probably to frighten those present. Then, he walked away along Corso Umberto I towards the north. I decided to follow him, also because I thought that if I hadn’t done it, maybe nobody would have done it. But I always remained a bit at a distance, trying to never let him see me “.

Civitanova murder: the attack and the victim

The witness’s account is detailed: “At a certain point I noticed that he diverted the path in via Duca degli Abruzzi that leads to the port and then immediately turned to the first possible junction, on the right (via Della Nave, ndr). It is at this point that, in Corso Umberto, the Police arrived and I indicated to the agents where the man had gone“. The citizen of Civitanova adds other details:” As he walked away, he didn’t seem particularly frightened and I didn’t think he had the feeling of being shaken. For him, it was as if he were taking a normal walk. Could it have been 2:20 pm If there was a girl with him? Honestly, I didn’t even notice her presence at all. “

Another testimony is that of one of the people who undertook first aid to poor Alika Ogorchukwu: “Another boy and I shot him – he explains – then we saw that he was not breathing. You could not feel anything from his wrist. So we called for help. and followed their first instructions on the phone. I am not a doctor and clearly I cannot say if the Nigerian was dead or not. The boy who was by my side took the defibrillator which is located at the traffic light, then the police arrived and helped us. Around fifteen people who witnessed the scene, when they realized that it was not a simple quarrel, but an aggression that was too violent and risky, they all began to yelling at the man in the hat. It was all really heartbreaking. “