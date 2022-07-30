Since the Dragon Boat Festival, there has been no small holiday for a long time. The next holiday will be the Mid-Autumn Festival in September and the subsequent National Day. According to the “Notice on the Arrangement of Some Holidays in 2022” previously released by the official, This year, the Mid-Autumn Festival will be closed from September 10 to 12, a total of 3 days, and the National Day holiday will be closed from October 1 to 7, a total of 7 days.

Among them, the weekends after the National Day holiday need to make up work, and work on Saturdays and Sundays (October 8 and October 9), which will last until the next weekend.Friends on weekends have to work 7 days in a row, while friends on single days may face 8 consecutive shifts.

In addition, it should be noted that friends who have travel or home arrangements,The expressway during the three-day Mid-Autumn Festival holiday is not free.

According to the “Implementation Plan for Exemption of Tolls for Small Passenger Cars on Major Holidays”, the festivals free of expressway mainly include the Spring Festival, Qingming Festival, Labor Day, National Day and other four national statutory holidays, which do not include the Mid-Autumn Festival.

In addition, holiday travel also reminds everyone to check the measures in various places in advance, so as to avoid a wasteful trip.

At the same time, we must also pay attention to personal protection, and adhere to personal protection measures such as frequent hand washing, wearing masks, and one-meter noodles.