The 19-year-old has already scored 14 goals in the Bundesliga – no one had ever done that at his age. He trains with the help of neuro-athletics

The forward of the future, who trains with cutting-edge methods. Jamal Musiala is taking on Bayern Munich. With 4 goals in the first 3 games of the season (including the German Super Cup) he is, for the moment, the top scorer of the team. With the goal scored at Wolfsburg in the last round of the championship he entered the history of the Bundesliga: in fact he has already reached 14 total goals in the maximum German tournament, no one at his age (19 years and 169 days) had never managed to score much. Not only that: against Wolfsburg the goal is also the result of the specific training to which Musiala undergoes. The 2003 class trains with a sort of athletic neuro-trainer: it involves analyzing movement patterns, optimizing the way the brain controls muscles and eliminating subconscious blocks in movement.

Jamal against Wolfsburg in fact fell on the edge of the penalty area with the ball between his feet after getting rid of two opponents with a veronica, he got up surprisingly quickly, before beating Casteels with a precise shot from outside.

NEURO-ATHLETICS — The latest neuroscientific breakthroughs are revolutionizing training theories in sports. Optimal physical performance is considered possible only if the brain reliably transmits high-quality information to the eyes, the balance control system and the body. Those who use the methods of neuro-athletics can specifically train the reception and processing of information. With the help of regular eye training, such as neuro-athletics, not only speed is optimized, but also the accuracy of the processes involved. In team sports it is often important to move before others. Musiala in this sense trains with the neuro-trainer Steffen Tepel. He lately he is using the “Shutter-Glasses”, ie glasses that, through an electronic control, go from having more or less dark reflections. The particularity? “By training with these glasses, then in the game the player has the perception that the ball moves at 25% less speed”, explains Tepel, with whom Musiala has been training for over 3 years. “With the glasses there are different light and dark phases, similar to a strobe light in a nightclub. The frame rate in the brain is thus slowed down. With these glasses it is only possible to temporarily perceive images at preset frequencies. This is how the brain has to work. to fill the gaps “. See also Vercelli returns to the Olympus of hockey: Engas flies in A1 after a fabulous season

SAMPLE — Born on February 26, 2003 in Stuttgart from a German mother and a Nigerian father, his first club, at the age of 5, was Lehnerz. In 2010, due to his mother’s studies, he moved to England, playing first for Southampton, and then for Chelsea. On his debut with the Blues, at just 8 years old, he scored 4 goals against the same age of Wigan. At 13 he was called up by the English U15 national team, at 15 by the U18 one. In 2019, also due to Brexit, the family decided to leave England, which is why Musiala had the opportunity to move to Bayern, where he was included in the U17 team, at the time coached by Klose. “I’m sorry for Musiala who had to make his Bundesliga debut and celebrate his first league goal without the warmth of the public due to the Coronavirus,” the former Lazio striker explained to Gazzetta. There is a very strong bond between the two. It was Klose the first to be convinced that Musiala could be part of the Bayern first team on a permanent basis. The club has armored him with a contract of 5 million (gross) per season until 2026, he responded by becoming, with 17 years and 205 days, the youngest scorer in the history of the Bavarian club in the Bundesliga before (taking the record away from Roque Santa Cruz who had held him since 1999) and, with the goal scored against Lazio, in the Champions League then. He will go to the World Cup with Germany, with whom he already boasts 15 appearances. In Germany they are convinced that he will prove that he is the forward of the future, who trains with cutting-edge methods. See also Shocked that Djokovic's medical exemption application was rejected by the Australian Open

18 August – 20:36

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

