In August, the land of Western Chu was full of passion; the clear Luoma Lake was full of sages. On the morning of August 18, the first Suqian Talent Development Conference opened at the Suqian International Convention and Exhibition Center. Wang Hao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, attended the event and delivered a speech. Chen Zhongwei, Deputy Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee and Mayor, presided over the opening ceremony.

Wang Hao, Secretary of the Municipal Party Committee, delivered a speech at the first talent development conference in Suqian.Photo by reporter Bai Zhiyong

Zhang Yuheng and Youwei, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences, Zhang Hongcheng and Zhang Liqun, academicians of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, Ma Xin, a foreign academician of the Russian Academy of Engineering, Hong Hao, deputy director of the Organization Department of the Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Department of Science and Technology, the Provincial Department of Industry and Information Technology, the Provincial Department of Human Resources and Social Security, and the Communist Youth League of Jiangsu Province Leaders of relevant provincial units such as the National Committee of the Communist Party of China, the Provincial Association for Science and Technology, and the Provincial Academy of Agricultural Sciences, as well as university leaders, corporate guests, and media reporters from all over the country were invited to attend. Wang Yi, director of the Standing Committee of the Municipal People’s Congress and secretary of the party group, and Feng Yan, chairman of the CPPCC and secretary of the party group, attended the opening ceremony.

Zhang Yuheng, on behalf of the guests invited to attend this event, as well as Suqian people working and living abroad, expressed warm congratulations on the holding of the conference. He said that Suqian has a long history, both natural products and cultural heritage, and is known as “the first benefit of spring in the country”. As a native of Suqian, I have been paying attention to the development and changes of my hometown over the years, and I am truly proud and proud of the development of my hometown. Suqian is a city that respects culture and education, respects and loves talents. No matter where your hometown is, as long as you come to Suqian, you will be moved by the strong innovative atmosphere and the atmosphere of Western Chu culture. We sincerely invite talents from all walks of life, especially young talents, to “move to Suqian and create the future”. I believe that choosing Suqian means choosing a better future.

In his speech, Wang Hao, on behalf of the Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government, extended a warm welcome to all leaders and guests, and expressed his heartfelt thanks to friends from all walks of life who have long cared about and supported the development of Suqian. He said that Suqian has three business cards, “the hometown of King Xiang, the wine capital of China, and the famous city of water charm”. In recent years, while accelerating development, Suqian has thoroughly studied and implemented General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important expositions on talent work, continued to implement the “five alliances and five strong” actions for talent-led service development, explored the construction of pilots for collaborative development and reform of talents, and attracted talents outside the routine. , Cultivate talents at all costs and spare no effort to serve talents, forming a good pattern in which Suqian and talents achieve each other and complement each other.

Wang Hao said that the theme of this conference is “Move to Suqian, Create the Future”, with the highest courtesy in Suqian to send a sincere invitation to talents from all over the world and talents from all over the world, inviting the majority of talents to choose Suqian, move to Suqian, and go hand in hand with us to create a win. future. The thriving and dynamic Suqian is more eager for talents than ever before; the beautiful and livable ecological Suqian is more willing to embrace talents than ever before; the inclusive Suqian that values ​​and loves talents is more than ever caring for talents ; The dream Suqian with broad prospects, more than ever, can achieve talents. In today’s Suqian, people are thirsty for talents, and they are only talented. Sincerely hope that the vast number of talents can join hands in Suqian, take root in Suqian, and form a “development partner” and “community of struggle” with us, so as to release their wisdom and passion and realize their ideals and ambitions on the land of Western Chu. I hope that all leaders and guests can continue to care about Suqian, support Suqian, and promote Suqian’s various undertakings to a new level. The Suqian Municipal Party Committee and Municipal Government will plant phoenix and phoenix trees widely, provide enough sunshine and rain, create a first-class environment, and join hands with the vast number of talents to build a bright future.

The opening ceremony of the conference was held online and offline, and the grand opening ceremony was broadcast live simultaneously to the public. At the opening ceremony, the participants watched the theme propaganda film “The Golden Covenant for Relocation”; held the award ceremony of Suqian Outstanding Talent Contribution Award for Suqian City’s Advanced Units for Introducing and Utilizing Talents, and the opening ceremony of the first batch of “Suqing Station”. , the unveiling ceremony of the high-level talent development platform, the first batch of Suqian industrial innovation consortium awarding ceremony, the signing ceremony of the school-site strategic cooperation agreement, and the signing ceremony of the talent technology project; shared stories of talent entrepreneurship and innovation, guest micro-speech; released Suqian talents Development Index, “Suqian Talents” New Deal, Suqian City Talent Recruitment Map, Second Phase Production and Talent Integration Development Fund, Catalogue of Talents Needed in Key Industries, and “Revealing the Leaders” List of Technological Research.

During the event, the participants also visited the Suqian Talents Leading Service Development “Five Alliances and Five Powers” Action Achievement Exhibition in batches. (Reporter Tian Qingwu)