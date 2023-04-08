Original title: MVP list: The Great overtook Jokic and ranked third in the initials KD entered the TOP10

On April 8, Beijing time, the NBA officially announced the latest MVP list. Embiid surpassed Jokic to return to the top of the list, Antetokounmpo ranked No.3, and Durant entered the TOP10.

1. Joel Embiid (76ers, 2nd last week)

Season averages: 33.1 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists

Embiid led his team to defeat the Celtics this week, which means that the suspense of this year’s MVP battle is getting smaller and smaller. “No one can stop him right now,” teammate PJ Tucker said. So far this season, “The Great” has scored at least 50 points three times, becoming the third player in history to complete this feat in a single season after Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Chamberlain.

2. Nikola Jokic (Nuggets, No. 1 last week)

Season averages: 24.8 points, 11.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists

The two-time reigning regular-season MVP appears to be resting until the end of the regular season. In the past 5 games, Jokic has missed 4 times. The Nuggets have locked up the top spot in the Western Conference, so they’ll want to be healthy when the playoffs roll around. Jokic has played in 68 games this season, and the possibility of his three consecutive MVPs is becoming less and less likely.

3. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Bucks, third last week)

Season averages: 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds, 5.7 assists

For the Bucks to reach the playoffs for 7 consecutive years, Antetokounmpo’s role is crucial. You must know that the Bucks achieved a record of 29 wins and 17 losses in the first 46 games of the season, and Middleton missed 39 games during this period. Facing the Wizards this week, Antetokounmpo got his sixth triple-double of the season. Obviously, the playoffs are Antetokounmpo’s stage.

4. Jason Tatum (Celtics, No. 4 last week)

Season averages: 30.2 points, 8.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists

5. Domantas Sabonis (Kings, No. 5 last week)

Season averages: 19.1 points, 12.4 rebounds, 7.3 assists

Players ranked 6-15 on the list are: Luka Doncic (Mavericks), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Thunder), James Harden (76ers), Julius Randle (Knicks), Kevin Durant (Suns), Devin Booker (Suns), Jimmy Butler (Heat), Anthony Davis (Lakers) , De'Aaron Fox (Kings), and Donovan Mitchell (Cavaliers). (jim)

