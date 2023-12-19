N.B.A. Chicago Bulls put a stop to Philadelphia after six wins in a row, new top performance from Luka Doncic

© Getty Images via AFP

Philadelphia lost again on Monday after six straight wins in the NBA. The Chicago Bulls won at the Sixers 104-108.

Coby White (24 pts) and Nikola Vucevic (23 pts) were the standouts for Chicago. Joel Embiid’s 40 points were not enough for Philadelphia. The Cameroonian scored more than 30 points for the eleventh game in a row. It is only the eleventh win of the season for Chicago, which is disappointingly twelfth in the Eastern Conference. Philadelphia is third with eighteen wins.

The LA Clippers keep winning. They defeated Indiana 127-151 on Monday, good for their eighth win in a row. James Harden scored 21 of his 35 points in the final quarter. The Clippers move up to fifth place in the West, Indiana is eighth in the East.

A new top performance from Luka Doncic (38 points and 11 rebounds) did not earn Dallas a victory against champion Denver. The score was 130-104 for the Nuggets, where star player Nikola Jokic did not score more than 8 points. Dallas is sixth in the West, Denver third.

LeBron James was also unable to capitalize on a strong evening with a victory. He recorded the 109th triple-double (25 points, 11 assists and 11 rebounds) of his career in the 109-114 loss to New York, the fifth from the East. The Lakers are eighth in the Western Conference.

Detroit remains completely lost. They lost 130-124 to Atlanta despite 43 points from Cade Cunningham, the 24th loss in a row. Trae Young (31 points and 15 assists) was the standout for the Hawks. The record streaks of Cleveland (2010-2011) and Philadelphia (2013-2014), both 26 losses in a row but each in two different seasons, are getting closer for Detroit. No team has ever done worse in an NBA season than Detroit.

