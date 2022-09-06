Nadal: I had a bad game, not sure when I’ll be back

After the top seed and defending champion Medvedev missed the top 8 in the men’s singles yesterday, the No. 2 seed and four-time champion Nadal also stopped in the top 16. This is Nadal’s worst record in a Grand Slam in five years. The 2017 Wimbledon before the top 8 battle was still in the fourth round. After the game, Nadal quickly completed the press conference and left immediately.

Nadal said, “I played a bad game and he played really well. In the end, that’s it. I didn’t stay at a high level long enough.”

“Tennis is a game of stance, so you need to be very, very fast. I wasn’t able to play as aggressively today as I was in the past, I wasn’t able to put pressure on my opponents and cause damage.”

When it comes to the topic of injuries, Nadal responded: “We can sigh or complain, but I don’t think it will change anything. We can assume what we would have achieved without injuries, but injuries are my fault. Part of my career, many times I’ve been back on track after injury, and unexpectedly good results like this year’s Australian Open. This year’s US Open certainly wasn’t perfect, but I still don’t think it’s me. early out) excuses that I should be looking for, the only way I understand to find a solution is to be disciplined, and that’s the only way I can improve.”

Because before this US Open, his beloved wife “Miss Plum” was admitted to the hospital due to complications during pregnancy. Although there is no serious problem with good news after that, in Nadal’s view, returning to Spain immediately seems to be the top priority at present. Nadal did not give clear information about his return to the game.

“I’m going to try and try to prepare mentally, and when I feel like I’m ready to compete again, I’ll be on the field. I don’t have a specific idea about my schedule right now, and I have more at home now. There are more important things to do with my personal life, which is always more important than my work, now it’s time to rearrange it, it’s been a really tough few months.” (Amber)

