Home Sports Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue and his Barbara
Sports

Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue and his Barbara

by admin
Nahuel Molina against Atletico Madrid, Argentina, the barbecue and his Barbara

Together with Hakimi, he is undoubtedly the best right-back in the World Cup: in the quarterfinals, against the Netherlands, he had unlocked a game that seemed to be going downhill but which then became a nightmare for Argentina, able to reach the semifinals only after kicks strictly speaking. Nahuel Molinahowever, after proving to be the umpteenth great discovery of Udinese’s superb scouting, doesn’t want to stop anymore with the Albiceleste. Messi’s assist for his goal is almost superhuman, but he remained cold and icy. Let’s discover the world of him Active.

See also  Serie A, the comment to the day: Inter braking can launch Milan

You may also like

Eva Kaili, “bags of banknotes found in the...

Lazio, Luca Pellegrini’s idea on the left. Too...

“Forza Morocco”, the support of the players of...

Calabria promotes itself in Milan with an ice...

Pantani and drugs: the Cesena ultras wanted to...

Grant Wahl, suspicious death? His brother: “He was...

Arianna Grillo, two tricolor golds for Pavese’s promise

Udinese-West Ham to feel the air of the...

Juventus, the Brazilians are back for the resumption...

In Pordenone Deli is pawing: the big match...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy