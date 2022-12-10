Together with Hakimi, he is undoubtedly the best right-back in the World Cup: in the quarterfinals, against the Netherlands, he had unlocked a game that seemed to be going downhill but which then became a nightmare for Argentina, able to reach the semifinals only after kicks strictly speaking. Nahuel Molinahowever, after proving to be the umpteenth great discovery of Udinese’s superb scouting, doesn’t want to stop anymore with the Albiceleste. Messi’s assist for his goal is almost superhuman, but he remained cold and icy. Let’s discover the world of him Active.