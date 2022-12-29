Nanhu District takes the construction of a new sports school as the starting point, strengthens the advantages of characteristic competitions, promotes the in-depth development of the integration of sports and education, and helps young people grow up healthy and long-term. Up to now, there are 24 national-level sports characteristic schools (kindergartens), 15 provincial sports characteristic project schools, 5 provincial sunshine sports reserve talent training base schools, and 1 provincial sports reserve talent base; the provincial team is training young athletes 22, the national team is training 2 young athletes. At the just-concluded 17th Provincial Games, the Nanhu team ranked first in the city in terms of gold medals, medals, and total group scores (excluding competitions and transportation), exceeding the quota for the competition.

The first is to build a new type of sports school network with “one host and multiple sites”.With the District Sports School (Jiaxing Experimental Junior High School Education Group) as the core, a number of training points (schools) will be established to create characteristic competitive sports brand events such as volleyball, football, table tennis, and tennis, and to cultivate talent echelons for various events. At the same time, the same projects will be arranged in the same school district to strengthen the effective connection of high-level athletes who are conducive to the cultivation of sports talents. Up to now, 15 training points (schools) have been established in the district, and 35 primary and secondary schools (kindergartens) are training bases for sports reserve talents in Nanhu District. Among them, Daqiao Town Experimental Kindergarten, Daqiao Primary School, and Daqiao Middle School are national campus football schools.

The second is to explore a new development path of “school + club”.Establish school youth sports clubs, lower the threshold for participating in sports events, realize the fullization and popularization of competitive sports, and broaden the selection path for sports talents. At the same time, the school and the club combine their own characteristics to jointly formulate assessment, competition, training and other systems to effectively resolve the contradictions between learning and training. In 2022, Nanhu District will add 5 new youth sports clubs. As of now, a total of 27 school youth sports clubs have been established in the district, including 7 national-level and 9 provincial-level.

The third is to innovate a new training model of “connection between primary and primary schools”.Regularly hold table tennis and other key sports competitions for young children every year to tap potential sports seedlings. Open up the schooling channel, let students with sports specialties and development potential enter high-quality sports characteristic schools, and ensure the cultural trusteeship of athletes. For example, the District Sports School has recruited a total of 289 students from the sports school since 2020. Cultural studies are managed by the branch schools of the District Sports School (experimental primary schools, municipal experimental junior high schools and other high-quality primary and secondary schools in the district), and sports training is provided by the District Sports School and the District School. Jointly undertaken by the minor sports schools and branch schools.