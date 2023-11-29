Nanning Marathon’s total number of runners this Sunday reaches 30,000 for the first time – Xinhuanet

The 15th Nanning Marathon and the 38th Nanning Liberation Day Long-distance Run are set to kick off this Sunday, December 3. With a total scale reaching 30,000 for the first time, this year’s event promises to be bigger and better than ever. Participants can expect a variety of enriching experiences, including refueling stations with energy drinks, bananas, and egg yolk crisps.

At a pre-race promotion meeting, the competition clothing and medals were unveiled, showcasing unique designs that incorporate symbols of Nanning’s rich history and culture. The marathon clothing features a blooming hibiscus flower and modern elements, while the medals showcase traditional Guangxi national cultural symbols and the landmark building Nanning International Convention and Exhibition Center.

Notably, the event has invited torchbearers, runners, and outstanding athlete representatives of the First National Student (Youth) Games to lead the race. This move aims to highlight the vitality, contemporary nature, and growth while further extending and expanding the first Youth Games drive to positively impact youth and national fitness.

The Nanning Marathon track has been meticulously planned with a focus on the city’s “smooth rivers, clear water, green shores, and beautiful scenery,” creating an optimal running experience for participants. Additionally, the organizing committee has undertaken extensive preparations to enhance player services, including smart post-game rehabilitation and comprehensive volunteer services.

With the marathon just around the corner, excitement is building for what promises to be a memorable and spirited event. Whether you’re a seasoned runner or a first-time participant, the Nanning Marathon is set to deliver an unforgettable experience for all.