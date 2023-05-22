Home » Naples, Spalletti’s Panda personalized for the 2023 championship. Video
The future now seems sealed. After the Scudetto won with Napoli, Luciano Spalletti decided to leave Aurelio De Laurentiis’ club and would have communicated it to the president at the dinner of the days. While awaiting official communications, Napoli has begun to explore possible replacements. Here are the names on the table and the possible SPALLETTI-NAPLES scenarios, THIS IS HOW THINGS ARE

THE DECISION OF SPALLETTI

  • The coach he decided not to continue on the Napoli benchdespite the fact that the club has exercised the option to renew his contract until 2024. Una clause of the contract it would force Spalletti to stay on the sidelines for a year in case of resignation. Waiting to understand whether or not De Laurentis will try to mend the relationship, the Naples has begun to evaluate possible alternatives…

ITALIAN ONE OF DE LAURENTIIS’ FAVORITES

  • Many names of possible substitutes in De Laurentiis’ notebook. One of the favorites is certainly Vincenzo Italiano which led Fiorentina to the double final of the Italian Cup and Conference League and which, from a tactical point of view, would allow them to keep the 4-3-3 used this season

THIAGO MOTTA PROFILE THAT INTRIGES

  • Among the emerging players in our Serie A, he certainly intrigues Thiago Motta. The current coach of Bologna has a style of play approachable to the one fielded by Spalletti and it is a profile that De Laurentiis likes
