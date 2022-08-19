Home Sports Naples, who is Tanguy Ndombele: the new Pogba that Mourinho …
Sports

Naples, who is Tanguy Ndombele: the new Pogba that Mourinho …

by admin
Naples, who is Tanguy Ndombele: the new Pogba that Mourinho …

Extra pounds, illustrious comparisons, coaches who love and hate him, stubbornness, big numbers, colored hair: behind the scenes of Spalletti’s new ace in median

The best judgment on Tanguy Ndombele came from Christophe Pélissier, one of the few coaches with whom he got along: “He feeds on failures, this is his talent”. In the sense that the boy falls, gets up, falls again, stays on the ground, builds redemption day after day and then gets up again, with a braggart smile and a defiant look: “See? And you who gave me up for dead… “.

See also  Treviso, you are beautiful at night under the spotlight of Tenni, the Strana is blinded

You may also like

Calcio, press review of the main Italian and...

Pavia, severe examination with Sangiuliano Tassi seeks confirmation

Helsinki beat Silkeborg 1-0, Ren Jiu opened 2588...

Arianna Grillo, the promise of gymnastics, trains 6...

Provincial Games History | 1996 Provincial Games: Showcase...

Lewandowski robbed in Barcelona: he chases the thieves...

14-year-old Ni Zixin leads Pan Jiehong and Liu...

Musiala and the record of precocity with Bayern....

Too floating! Rooney angered Mbappe: At the age...

European Athletics – Tortu and Kaddari in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy