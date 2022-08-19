The best judgment on Tanguy Ndombele came from Christophe Pélissier, one of the few coaches with whom he got along: “He feeds on failures, this is his talent”. In the sense that the boy falls, gets up, falls again, stays on the ground, builds redemption day after day and then gets up again, with a braggart smile and a defiant look: “See? And you who gave me up for dead… “.