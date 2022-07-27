The 25-year-old former Udinese has not yet signed the renewal until 2027: first he wants to know who his travel companion will be. And if Chelsea’s No. 1 arrives, it could happen that …

As if it were a casting in which surprises are obviously not excluded. The future of the Napoli goal looks a bit like those TV shows in which there are many candidates but in the end there is only one winner (except that the chair holder – in this case Luciano Spalletti – does not upset the pre-established hierarchies ).

Missing autograph — Cristiano Giuntoli evaluates different profiles to support Meret, who has the contract expiring in 2023 – and the renewal only to be signed until 2027. That autograph, however, the former Udinese will not put it before precisely having known who will be his travel companion, obviously assuming it is to his liking. Yes, because Meret has made it clear that he wants to be a starter, albeit not irremovable, while De Laurentiis in his last interview also explained that Napoli needs two high-level goalkeepers.

Kepa on sale — Therefore, the situation is complicated to say the least because if Napoli hit its primary objective, namely Kepa of Chelsea, it would be difficult to hypothesize the renewal of Meret because the Spanish competitor would be difficult to overcome. However, it is also difficult to hypothesize that the Blues will soon release the beret on loan with the right of redemption and also paying a substantial part of his salary. Napoli is willing to wait for Kepa, but the championship will be staged four times before the rooster crows the end of the market and therefore the blue club cannot wait for the sales at the end of August. See also 1 x 16.07 million plus 2 x 7.86 million double chromosphere 3rd prize drops to Ningbo, Taizhou_Hangzhou.com

Ticket con Neto — Definitely easier to get to Neto who has Italian and international experience and also the right age to be a hen to Meret, who would in practice sign his contract a minute after the eventual tweet of the former Juventus player’s official at Naples . The Meret-Neto ticket is a concrete hypothesis, but the same speech made for the Brazilian also applies to Sirigu, Ivusic and Mignolet (last name proposed in chronological order) since each of these goalkeepers would have the characteristics suitable to guarantee reliability and in the at the same time do not cast too much shadow on Meret.

Contini and the others — Trapp instead has a high salary for the parameters of Napoli, at least for what the club intends to recognize to a “not young” but who knows that he will not be able to re-enter the game if Meret were to be surprisingly sold because he is reluctant to sign the renewal. At the moment, among other things, there is a crowd between the blue posts in Castel di Sangro with the young Idasiak and Marfella competing for the role of third goalkeeper and Contini – who will play today in the second half of the friendly match against Adana – who, on the other hand, is only waiting for the green light from the club to transfer to Sampdoria on loan because he has won the casting for the role of Audero’s deputy.

