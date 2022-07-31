Home Sports Napoli has chosen its goalkeeper: this is what is missing for Kepa | First page
Napoli has chosen its goalkeeper: this is what is missing for Kepa | First page

Napoli has chosen its goalkeeper: this is what is missing for Kepa | First page

The die is cast. The choice is made. Napoli has leafed through the daisy and decided that the goal for the goal responds to the name of Kepa Arrizabalaga: the designate heir of David Ospina according to Luciano Spalletti is the 1994 class of Chelseawhich alongside Meret he wants another extreme defender of absolute reliability and above all able to play well with his feet. A move that could change the plans of the other blue guardian, who has long since reached an agreement to extend his contract until 2027 but who, faced with a level competitor for a starting shirt, could change his mind .

LATEST DETAILS – A decision to be taken quickly, because at the end of the transfer session there is only a month left and Napoli in the meantime has broken the delay: with Chelsea there is already an agreement for the transfer formula – loan with the right of redemption – and on the payment of 70% of the salary of the Spanish number one by the English club. For the closing of the deal, however, some nodes relating to the 3 million bonuses remain to be resolved for the achievement of certain objectives that the Blues would like to include and on which Napoli has not yet given the green light. Nothing that at the moment suggests an insurmountable obstacle, given that Kepa’s agents are also working to reduce the distance between supply and demand.

