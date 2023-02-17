The award-winning company Kvara and Osimhen gives Napoli their seventh consecutive victory in the league (twentieth of the season), the fourth in a row away and without goals. An 18-point lead, waiting for Inter’s match scheduled for tomorrow night at the Meazza against Udinese. Spalletti thus celebrates the 1000 benches in his career in the best possible way. The Georgian scores a masterpiece goal from midfield, the Nigerian the eighteenth pearl in the league and the first Napoli player to score in 7 consecutive Serie A appearances in the three points for a win era (since 1994/95). The Nigerian hits the post and devours two more goals.





A devastating fourth Kvicha Kvaratskhelia doesn’t stop anymore, another signature performance after the match against Cremonese. He scores his tenth league goal after a sensational action. He receives the ball in midfield, lobs past Maxime Lopez, does the same with Laurient and aims Erlic to the limit. The Georgian moves the ball to the right and mocks Consigli. He kvara the light of Naples and draws football. In addition to the ever-present Osimhen, mention for Lobo, authentic block in midfield and Kim, defensive bulwark.

Anguissa subdued These are, of course, details after a sumptuous match for Napoli. The Cameroonian Anguissa is less incisive in the attack phase and rarely participates in the manoeuvre. Spalletti calls him back several times even if he is good at avoiding danger in the box. The same for Politano who focuses on the defensive phase, less on jumping his direct opponent in attack. Elmas, on the other hand, finds no space on the left wing, "militarily" occupied by Kvara and is rarely a protagonist even when he is moved to the right.

De Laurentiis’ tweet At the final whistle of Sassuolo-Napoli, yet another victory for the Spalletti gang, Aurelio De Laurentiis can’t hold back his joy. The blue president immediately publishes a tweet: “The leaders are leaving!!! Braviiiii ”, he writes on social networks.

