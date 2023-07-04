Napoli-Osimhen, the renewal is approaching. In defense like Kilman. Transfer market news

It could be more and more intense blue in the future of Victor Osimhen. In the past few hours there has in fact been a new meeting, the second in the last few days, between Roberto Calenda – agent of the striker born in 1998 – and the president of Napoli Aurelio De Laurentiis. The parties are negotiating to extend the Nigerian’s contract, now expiring in 2025, which today seems to be closer: contacts are continuous, the agreement has not yet been reached, but the negotiation between Napoli and Osimhen continues at a slow fire and with growing confidence. Ongoing dialogues between Osimhen’s agent and the president concerning both the new amount of the renewal, and the value of the clause, with the attacker’s entourage pushing for a lower figure than that desired by De Laurentiis instead. Dialogues which in any case continue in a serene and constructive atmosphere.

Osimhen renewal front but not only, because one of the priorities of the Napoli market is to find the replacement for Kim, the betrothed of Bayern Munich who will soon pay the clause to bring the South Korean to the Bundesliga. Among the profiles evaluated by Napoli there is Robin Le Normand (born in 1996) – the Azzurri already last year for the post Koulibaly had offered 25 million and received a refusal – but the Real Sociedad demands payment of the 50 million euro clause. Another name on the blue notebook is Maximilian Kilman, born in 1997, from Wolverhampton who is asking for 40 million euros to let him leave. It will be up to Napoli to decide if there is an offer that comes close to the English club’s request.

