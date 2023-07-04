Home » Narvaez sprints into the leader’s jersey in Innsbruck
Sports

Narvaez sprints into the leader’s jersey in Innsbruck

by admin
The red jersey of the leader of the Tour of Austria changed hands on the second day. Jhonatan Narvaez took the overall lead from Germany’s Pascal Ackermann again on Monday with his victory in the second stage. The man from Ecuador prevailed after 158.8 kilometers from St. Anton am Arlberg to Innsbruck in a thrilling sprint to the finish. The Großglockner is waiting on Tuesday.

