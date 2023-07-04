The Arabs want Icardi, Wanda Nara stops the transfer | Sport

Vanda Nara and Mauro Ikardi are on the front pages again, and this time because of the transfer that the beauty is hitchhiking.

Source: Profimedia

Vanda Nara causing problems again Mauro Icardi! Now it’s not about their love relationship or the relationship that cracks every now and then is renewed, already a transfer! Icardi is still a football player of Paris Saint-Germain, who no longer want him in their ranks, so they sent him on loan to Galatasaray. There was a Turkish giant ready to buy him, but now money from Saudi Arabia has appeared here as well.

Al Shabaab has prepared even 100.000.000 evra for Icardi and that 20.000.000 as compensation for Paris Saint-Germain and 80.000.000 as a salary for the two years that the troubled Argentine would spend at the club. Wanda doesn’t like that though! She wants Icardi to go back to Italy, where he wouldn’t be able to get nearly this much money.

Al Shabab is ready to enter the race with other clubs from Saudi Arabia, and currently they only have Ever Banega among the big stars in the team. With the arrival of Icardi, they hope they can attract some more big names to their team.

However, Vanda Nara’s desire to return to Italy is a big problem. She is still her partner’s agent and represents him in negotiations with clubs. All this suits Galatasaray the least, who thought he had solved the point guard issue with Icardi, and now they have to look for a solution elsewhere. See what Wanda Nara looks like:



See description

The Arabs offer Icardi unreal money, but the beauty will not come to them!

Hide description

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/mauroicardiBr. slika: 7

1 / 7

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/mauroicardiBr. slika: 7

2 / 7

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/mauroicardiBr. slika: 7

3 / 7

AD

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/mauroicardiBr. slika: 7

4 / 7

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/wanda_naraBr. slika: 7

5 / 7

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/wanda_naraBr. slika: 7

6 / 7

AD

Izvor: Instagram/screenshot/wanda_naraBr. slika: 7

7 / 7

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

