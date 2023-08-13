NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Highlights

0
Check out the full highlights for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Michael McDowell wins Stage 1 with a 0.72 second lead over Daniel Suárez. Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2 with a 0.744 second lead over Michael McDowell. After leading a majority of the laps on the day, Michael McDowell takes the checkered flag for his first Nascar Cup Series win of the season.
40 MINS AGO・NASCAR Cup Series・10:00