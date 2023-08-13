Home » NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Highlights
Sports

NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Highlights

by admin
NASCAR Cup Series: Verizon 200 at the Brickyard Highlights

Video Details

Check out the full highlights for the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway Road Course. Michael McDowell wins Stage 1 with a 0.72 second lead over Daniel Suárez. Denny Hamlin wins Stage 2 with a 0.744 second lead over Michael McDowell. After leading a majority of the laps on the day, Michael McDowell takes the checkered flag for his first Nascar Cup Series win of the season.

40 MINS AGO・NASCAR Cup Series・10:00

See also  Marquez after pole at Portimao: 'I juggled, it's not nice but...'. VIDEO

You may also like

Barcelona opens season with turbulent draw

Spain fell with all the honors against the...

Alban Lafont (Nantes) after his injury against Toulouse:...

Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool: Axel Disasi scores on his...

Penalties against Pilsen? Sometimes it works out that...

The Hundred 2023: Jamie Smith helps Birmingham Phoenix...

Strong final round by Straka in playoff in...

James Harden ready to face the 76ers?

The Arab super offer, the dispute with Gravina:...

Swimmer Gracík was fourth seven hundredths away from...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy