Nate McMillan is an American former professional basketball player and coach who was sacked Tuesday night by the Atlanta Hawks. Born August 3, 1964 in Raleigh, North Carolina, McMillan was a 12-season NBA player, from 1986 to 1998, playing for the Seattle SuperSonics, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers.

After retiring from the field, McMillan became an NBA coach, managing the Seattle Sonics, Portland Trail Blazers, Indiana Pacers and Atlanta Hawks. He has also worked as an assistant coach for the US national team, winning a gold medal at the 2008 and 2021 Olympic Games and a silver medal at the 2006 World Championships.

He arrives in Atlanta in the summer of 2020 as Lloyd Pierce’s deputy. From 1 March 2021 he assumes the leadership of the team from interim. After the success of the 2 against Miami, the team puts together eight victories in a row, and after four years it returns to the playoffs reaching the Eastern finals, lost to the Bucks in six games.

McMillan becomes head coach only on July 5, signing a four-year contract. For him, overall, a 99-80 record in Atlanta.