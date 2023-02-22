The UEFA Champions League is back on Prime Video with the big match Inter-Portovalid for the first leg of the round of 16. Wednesday February 22nd (live on Prime Video from 7.30pm, kick-off at 9.00pm) the nerazzurri of Inzaghi will host the Portuguese led by Conception. They will be there live from the San Siro Giulia Mizzoni, Diego Milito, Julio Cesar e Clarence Seedorf.

The commentary of Inter – Porto is entrusted to Sandro Piccinini e Massimo Ambrosini. In the Prime Video VAR Room Gianpaolo Calvarese. Sent to the sidelines Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato e Fernando Siani. To animate the highlights show with the goals of all matches from 11.15pm Marco Cattaneo, Luca Toni e Gianfranco Zola. The highlights of all UEFA Champions League matches played on Tuesday 21st and Wednesday 22nd February will be available on demand from 11pm:00 on Wednesday 22.

It will also be active on all web, mobile and Smart TV devices through the Fire TV Stick X Raythe feature that will allow sports fans access in real time with a single click to statistics (provided by Opta), key moments of the match and formations of the teams on the pitch.

In addition, it will be possible to review the best moments of the races also via Alexa, thanks to the skill “Prime Video UEFA Champions League Highlights” dedicated to the competition. On all devices with Alexa integration equipped with a screen and on Fire TV Stick, it is in fact possible to review the highlights of the matches simply by saying “Alexa, open UEFA Champions League highlights”. The best action from Prime Video exclusive matches will be available post-match and replayable anytime. For all other matches, highlights will be playable until 11.59pm on Thursdays.

Matches and post-match shows with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available in live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with the Amazon Prime membership, at no additional cost.

Prime Video has secured the rights to broadcast the UEFA Champions League in Italia for three more seasons starting in 2024/25 and will remain the exclusive broadcaster for the best Wednesday match until the 2026/27 season. From 2024, the offer will include 18 live and exclusive matches per season always starring an Italian team, if qualified, from the group stage to the semi-finals.

Prime Video has broadcast some of the most important European matches of Italian football of the last two seasons, including Barcelona-Inter and Juventus-Chelsea. Since the 2024/25 season, the UEFA Champions League will move from the current format to 36 participating clubs and will be played with a new league stage and an additional knockout round which will bring even more top-level matches to all football fans.

For the 2022-23 season, the Prime Video team with presenters will accompany fans throughout the rest of the UEFA Champions League season Giulia Mizzoni and Marco Cattaneo e Alessia Tarquinio, Alessandro Alciato and Fernando Siani connected from the sidelines; the commentary will be entrusted to Sandro Piccinini con Massimo Ambrosini to the technical comment; and among other experts and commentators will also take the field Clarence Seedorf, Claudio Marchisio, Gianfranco Zola, Júlio César, Luca Toni, Diego Milito, Patrice Evra, Massimo Oddo, Ezequiel Iván Lavezzi, Alessandro Nesta e Gianpaolo Calvarese. Matches, pre-match and post-match shows with commentary, interviews and highlights will be available in live streaming and on demand on Prime Video, included with the Amazon Prime membership, at no additional cost.

Prime members in Italy can watch UEFA Champions League matches through the Prime Video app available on many smart TVs, including models from Samsung and LG, as well as mobile devices, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Fire tablet , Apple TV, PlayStation, Sky Q and Sky Digital and online. More information on the range of devices compatible with the Prime Video app is available at: primevideo.com. Those who are not yet Prime members will be able to try the service for free for 30 days on amazon.it/prime.

Furthermore, thanks to the three-year agreement between Sky e Amazon a all bars, hotels and other public places Sky subscribers will have satellite access to the 16 best Wednesday night matches of the UEFA Champions League in addition to the prestigious UEFA Super Cup broadcast by Amazon Prime Video, for the three-year period 2021/2024. These matches are added to 121 UEFA Champions League matches already available on Sky.

This understanding strengthens the partnership between Sky and Amazon started last year. Sky Business customers – who benefit from the Sky offer reserved for public places – will have at their disposal, every Wednesday night, 1 match on the new Prime Video Sportsbar channel, active at position 217 in the competition times, and will therefore be able to enjoy all the exciting challenges between the top players of Europe directly on Sky, with the quality, high performance and reliability of the satellite signal by now known to the general public. This new deal expands the offer of the European Cups available for bars and hotels subscribed to Sky That, for the three-year period 2021-24, therefore includes all the UEFA Champions Leaguethe UEFA Europa League and the UEFA Europa Conference League.



All Sky offers dedicated to public places are available on the official Sky Business website www.sky.it/business.

