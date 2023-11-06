Killed in Rimini, new police inspection of the garages – News

The flying squad of the Rimini Police Headquarters returned in the afternoon to the garages in Via del Ciclamino where on the night of 3 October Pierina Paganelli was killed with 29 stab wounds. In recent days, the investigators’ activity has intensified. In fact, a new lead is being followed that begins with the seizure of the cell phone of the victim’s minor niece, the 16-year-old daughter of Pierina’s daughter-in-law, Manuela Bianchi.

It was the daughter-in-law who discovered the pensioner’s body between two fire doors of the garage on the morning of October 4th.

After the seizure of the girl’s phone, the investigators and the deputy prosecutor, Daniele Paci, questioned Valeria Bartolucci at length, neighbor of the daughter-in-law and wife of Louis Dassilva, the Senegalese man indicated as a close friend of Manuela Bianchi. At the end of the interrogation which began on Friday and continued on Saturday, the police seized other clothes from Dassilva, those worn on the day of the murder and which the Senegalese, by mistake or voluntarily, had not handed over to the investigators immediately after the discovery of dead body. Among the personal effects seized from Dassilva, there would also be a pair of sneakers. It is clear that the police are looking for traces of blood on the clothing, while today’s new inspection may have been carried out to further define the dynamics of the murder and the escape of the murderer.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Pierina’s children will go to the Prosecutor’s Office again, assisted by the lawyers Monica and Marco Lunedei, to bring new details of the last months of their mother’s life to the attention of the investigators, in an attempt to facilitate and give impetus to the investigations.

breaking latest news © Copyright ANSA

Share this: Facebook

X

