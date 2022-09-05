original title:

National Beach Volleyball Tour Men’s Final: Hong Jiajun/Gao Peng won the championship

On September 4th, Hong Jiajun (top, third from left)/Gao Peng (top, third from right) of the men’s champion Shanghai team, Li Yang (top, second from left)/Li Jie (top, first from left) of the runner-up Shanghai second team And the third runner-up Yunnan first team player Li Wei (top, right) / Yuan Nengfei (top, right) at the award ceremony.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On the same day, in the men’s final of the 2022 National Beach Volleyball Tournament (Ningxia Wuzhong Station), Hong Jiajun/Gao Peng of the first team from Shanghai defeated Li Yang/Li Jie of the second team from Shanghai 2-0 and won the championship.

On September 4, Shanghai first team players Hong Jiajun (left)/Gao Peng celebrated scoring in the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai second team player Li Jie (right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai first team player Gao Peng smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai first team players Hong Jiajun (left)/Gao Peng rested during the technical timeout.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai first team player Hong Jiajun (first from left) and Shanghai second team player Li Yang (second from right) greeted each other after the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai second team player Li Jie (right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen

On September 4, Shanghai second team player Li Jie (right) smashed the ball during the game.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Yang Zhisen