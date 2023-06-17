Nations League: Perisic, Croatia deserve first trophy – Football

news-txt”>

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 17 – “We finished second and third, and I’m sure we’ll find the energy to win what we lack, a trophy. But we’ll have Spain as opponents, nobody is a real favorite against her and even though she has a lot of new and young players, they all play for big teams.” So Croatia full-back Ivan Perisic in the press conference on the eve of the Nations League final, where he hopes his team’s experience can give them an advantage.



Alongside captain Luka Modric, former Nerazzurri team-mate Marcelo Brozovic and defender Domagoj Vida, Perisic finished second at the 2018 World Cup and third in Qatar. “We have been the fulcrum of this team for a long time, we have played together for almost ten years – underlined the Tottenham player – and we have always improved. We play great football, modern, something that I like and that we all like” .



Coach Zlatko Dalic does not see a favorite between the two finalists “they are 50-50” but stressed that the victory would be a just reward for celebrating Croatia’s golden era. “It would crown the success of the entire generation , because the Croatian team has become a football superpower,” he said. I’m happy that we have great players playing in Europe, in big leagues, but also that we have a great Croatian tournament.” In his opinion, the confirmation also comes from the presence of thousands of fans in Rotterdam: “Bringing 25,000 Croatians here means that we are a really good team”. (ANSA).

