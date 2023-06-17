16
- F1 LIVE Canadian GP: free practice 3 live Autosprint.it
- F1 Canadian GP qualifying today, TV8 and Sky times: where to see them live and streaming, Verstappen ahead of Leclerc in Fp3 Sports fan page
- F1 Canada: Ferrari starts well, Red Bull argues with the curbs | FP FormulaPassion.it
- Charles Leclerc, having seen his latest Ferrari: in Canada everyone stops to look at him | At the guide To the Guide
- Formula 1, Canadian GP: Free Practice 2 in Hamilton, excellent Ferrari on race pace Sky Sport
- See full coverage on Google News
See also OPEC+ decides to keep oil output unchanged amid imminent sanctions and price caps - Xinhua English.news.cn