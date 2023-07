NBA free agency began at midnight on July 1. Lots of confirmations with contracts amounting to almost two billion dollars in a single market day. Among the most important shirt changes are those of Fred VanVleet (Houston), Bruce Brown (Indiana), Gabe Vincent, Cam Reddish and Taurean Prince (all with the Lakers). Below are all the players who have changed shirts or renewed in an updated gallery signing after signing

