The 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City will see the participation of 25 ‘internationals’ players from 17 countries, including six starters and nine players for the All-Star Game.

Below are highlights from this year’s global celebration of basketball, which will reach fans in 214 countries in a record number of 60 languages ​​across televisions, computers, smartphones and tablets:

INTERNATIONAL PLAYERS

– For the first time ever, the NBA All-Star Draft hosted by Jordan Brand will take place just prior to the 72nd NBA All-Star Game, taking place on Sunday, February 19 at 8:30 pm ET on TNT and ESPN Radio. Giannis Antetokounmpo (Milwaukee Bucks; Greece) and LeBron James will captain the teams after receiving the most fan votes in their respective conferences. The internationals joining Antetokounmpo are Luka Dončić (Dallas Mavericks; Slovenia), Joel Embiid (Philadelphia 76ers; Cameroon), Kyrie Irving (Mavericks; Australia), Nikola Jokić (Denver Nuggets; Serbia) and Lauri Markkanen (Utah Jazz; Finland). Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Oklahoma City Thunder; Canada), Domantas Sabonis (Sacramento Kings; Lithuania) and Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors; Cameroon) are the other 3 reserves ‘internationals’. Markkanen is set to become the first Finnish player to participate in the all-star match.

– The Jordan Rising Stars, taking place February 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TNT, will feature nine players ‘internationals’: Sidy Cissoko (NBA G League Ignite; France), Josh Giddey (Thunder; Australia), Mojave King ( NBA G League Ignite; Australia), Bennedict Mathurin (Indiana Pacers; Canada; Haiti), Leonard Miller (NBA G League Ignite; Canada), Andrew Nembhard (Pacers; Canada), Alperen Şengün (Houston Rockets; Turkey), Jeremy Sochan ( San Antonio Spurs; UK; Poland) and Franz Wagner (Orlando Magic; Germany). Giddey (NBA Global Academy), King (NBA Global Academy) and Mathurin (NBA Academy Latin America) are from the NBA Academy.

– The STARRY 3-Point Contest, which is part of State Farm All-Star Saturday Night February 18 at 8:00 PM ET on TNT, will feature Markkanen and Buddy Hield (Pacers; Bahamas).

– The Kia Skills Challenge, also part of the State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, will feature a team made up of the three Antetokounmpo brothers: Giannis and Thanasis Antetokounmpo (Bucks; Greece) and Alex Antetokounmpo (Wisconsin Herd; Greece).

– The NBA G League Next Up Game will take place on February 19 at 3:00 PM ET on NBA TV. The 24-man squad includes seven internationals: Charles Bassey (Austin Spurs; Nigeria), Cissoko, King, Miller, Neemias Queta (Stockton Kings; Portugal), Babacar Sane (NBA G League Ignite; Senegal) and Gui Santos (Santa Cruz Warriors; Brazil). In addition to King, Sane also dropped out of the NBA Academy program, having previously attended NBA Academy Africa and participated in the 2022 Basketball Africa League season as part of the BAL Elevate Program.