An online service to have the complete list via e-mail with the details of the files that each citizen can scrap, and the amount of the debt owed, then submitting the application by April 30th.

L’Collection Agency has launched – and announced with a note – the web function to have an information prospectus detailing which folders, assessment notices and debit notices can be brought in compliance with the tax truce, with one’s tax debt and the amount due for close the simplified definition. In fact, they are sums net of penalties, interest and premiums that are discounted thanks to the maneuver of the Meloni government. “Therefore, all the information to assess one’s situation and identify the debts that can be included in the membership application to be submitted electronically by 30 April 2023”, specifies the Agency.

The “tax truce” begins. Here are the instructions for scrapping folders and remedying irregularities January 27, 2023

How to know which folders can be scrapped

The Collection Agency details how you can request the Prospectus on your debt situation. “You need to access the Facilitated Definition section of the site www.agenziaentrateriscossione.gov.it. In public area, without the need to pin e passwordit is sufficient to enter the data and the tax code of the person in charge of the loads and attach the relative identification documentation”.

Once the request has been forwarded in this way, “the system will send the first one to the email address indicated e-mail containing the link to confirm the request (valid only for the next 72 hours). Once validated the linkthe service will broadcast a second e-mail of acceptance with the identification number and the date of the application. If the documentation is correct, the taxpayer will receive a e-mail of acceptance, with the link to download the Prospectus within 5 days (after this deadline it will no longer be possible to download the document)”.

In addition to the public area, you can access the Prospectus request from your own reserved area of ​​the site, the one accessible with Spid, Cie, Cns and, for tax intermediaries, Entratel. From the personal area, the process is faster: you arrive directly at “a screen with the confirmation of acceptance of the request and you will receive, within the next 24 hours, a e-mail at the address indicated, with the link to download the Prospectus within 5 days (after this deadline it will no longer be possible to download)”.

How to apply for scrapping

According to the manoeuvre, the files entrusted to the Collection from 1 January 2000 to 30 June 2022 can be scrapped, even if included in previous “Scrapping” and regardless of whether they are up to date with payments – the Agency further details -. “The facilitated definition allows only the amount of the residual debt to be paid without paying the penalties, default interest, those registered in the register and the premium, while the traffic fines can be extinguished without paying the interest, however denominated, and the ‘agio’. Once the tax truce has been accepted, the debt can be paid all together or in a maximum of 18 installments over 5 years, with the first deadline set for 31 July 2023.

From 20 January, again on the Agency’s website, the procedure for adhering to the facilitated definition was opened: the deadline is 30 April. It is also possible to proceed separately for the different folders: “The taxpayer can submit at different times, but always by 30 April 2023, additional declarations of adhesion which may refer to other loads (in this case they will supplement the previous one and each application will generate its own facilitated definition plan) or refer to the same loads already included in the application submitted (and therefore will be considered to replace the previous one)”.

Outcome of the application by 30 June

Once the question is asked, by 30 June 2023, the Agency will communicate the outcomewith the amount of the sums due for the purposes of the Settlement (including any notification fees and expenses for executive procedures not indicated in the Information Prospectus) and the payment slips based on the installment plan chosen during the acceptance phase.