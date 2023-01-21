Original title: NBA-Ayton 24+14 Irving 30+7+7 The Suns narrowly win and the Nets lose 4 games in a row

CCTV news: Beijing time on January 20th, the NBA regular season, the Suns narrowly beat the Nets 117-112, the Suns ended their 3-game losing streak, and the Nets suffered a 4-game losing streak.

Suns: Bridges 28 points and 9 assists, Ayton 24 points, 14 rebounds and 4 assists, Cameron Johnson 19 points and 6 rebounds, Damien Lee 16 points and 3 rebounds, Saben Lee 15 points, 3 rebounds and 6 assists .

Nets: Irving 30 points, 7 rebounds, 7 assists and 4 steals, Claxton 20 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 blocks, Curry 16 points and 2 rebounds, Harris 16 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists, Thomas 15 points, Simmons 7 points and 6 Assists and 4 rebounds.

In this game, Durant continued to be absent, Paul Booker also truce, and the Suns welcomed back Cameron Johnson. In the first half of the game, Bridges and Ayton led the team to a double-digit lead. At the end of the half, the Suns led the Nets by 14 points. In the third quarter of the game, the Suns continued to expand the point difference, leading by 20 points and entering the final quarter. In the final quarter, the Nets hit a climax and approached the score. Irving led the team to catch up with the score. At the critical moment, the Suns stabilized their position and received the victory. In the end, the Suns narrowly beat the Nets 117-112.