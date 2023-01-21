When Isayama, the author of “Attack on Titan”, attended the previous Anime NYC exhibition, he specially accepted a lot of interviews with the participating media. Among them, in the interview with Crunchyroll, he shared how “Attack on Titan” was received by the real history. impact of the event.

“I think just a little bit of authenticity makes the story very believable, so when I started designing the world of Attack on Titan, like the map in this world, I sort of flipped it. Maps of the real world, making them similar yet different, people being able to understand the content without explaining everything, like the Eldians and Marleyans, they are really a bit like what the Germanic and Romans went through 2,000 years ago, which is what I Some unwritten rules that remain in the story.”

In fact, being able to feel the real world from the work is one of the main reasons why “Attack on Titan” is so popular. In addition, in the interview, he also talked about topics such as Isayama Takumi’s love for “House of the Dragon” and his creative process. Interested readers can click on the link to view the full interview.