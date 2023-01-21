If you search remedies for blocked digestionknow that you are not alone: ​​the digestive congestion It’s a very common gastrointestinal disorder that can affect anyone. It manifests itself with symptoms precise and can be traced back to specifications cause. Now, if it is true that for health problems, especially if they are serious, it is advisable to consult your doctor, you must know that there are some natural remedies that can help you to stem the problem of blocked digestion. So let’s find out what to do.

Blocked digestion: symptoms and causes

Getty Images

The vast majority of digestive blocks it depends on trivial reasons: did you eat a large meal or did you consume it too quickly? Here, in cases like these it is very likely that you will be hit by an annoying stomach ache. THE indigestion symptoms more frequent are burning, heaviness, nausea, widespread pain in the abdomen, a sense of swelling, belching and meteorism. In the most violent forms you may be attacked by headaches, shivering, feeling cold and sweating.

The cause that they block digestion they are varied, sometimes easy to manage, more than you can imagine. Pay attention to eating habits: a meal that is too rich, as mentioned, makes digestion difficult, especially if full of fats and proteins, as well as if consumed too quickly, without proper chewing, accompanied by water or ice-cold drinks. You won’t believe it, but even spending your lunch break in front of the computer, talking, between bites, excitedly on the phone or with a colleague can cause indigestion. Yes, because the stomach is forced to produce an enormous amount of gastric acid in an attempt to dispose of hastily ingested food and this causes that annoying burning sensation. What, then, about smoking and alcohol consumption? Both are factors that hinder digestion, along with a hectic lifestyle that doesn’t allow enough time for meals and rest.

What to do if you can not digest

There are a number of natural remedies to unclog a closed stomach, which limit the disturbances and reveal themselves in all their incredible effectiveness. You should try them, because in the absence of interventions, gastric discomfort can last for up to 2-3 hours (here how long does it last bad digestion). So how to solve the problem? What to take to help digestion?

Hot herbal teas are a panacea, especially if you are a victim of one nocturnal digestive blockage. The first rule to follow is never to lie down immediately after a meal: wait at least an hour in an upright position, but above all avoid exposing your stomach to the cold. After that, adopt grandmother’s remedies: for digest quickly stock up on sage and chamomile infusions, rich in relaxing properties for abdominal pain; drink aniseed or artichoke herbal tea, which can reduce stomach swelling; sip an extract of apple juice, to promote the production of gastric juices; nibble on a raw or boiled fennel, an excellent remedy against meteorism; eat a little chicory and regulate intestinal functions, thanks to its purifying and detoxifying effects; take ginger to reduce gas, and licorice, whose digestive properties have been known since the times of the ancient Egyptians.

But the most effective advice of all for the digestion blocked? The baking soda, without a doubt: dissolved in water or lemon juice, it counteracts digestive disorders and excessive stomach acidity, reducing heartburn. Try it a couple of hours after a meal: just one teaspoon of bicarbonate is enough to create a detox drink, which helps the body digest quickly and easily.