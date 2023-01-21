By Aura Isabel Olano Correa

The historical sector of Popayán is unique. Despite the earthquakes that it has suffered throughout its history, such as the one in 1983 that semi-destroyed it, at different times of the occurrence of these events its authorities, the academy, its professionals and the community as a whole contributed to its reconstruction, they even improved it in many aspects, but they always respected its architecture, its original layout, its essence, its soul, which is why it is ‘Popayán Style’. If they had not been so zealous with their history, with their heritage, bequeathed by so many generous predecessors, who from their own money left works to the city, both physical and artistic, it would not be the White City, loved and admired in the national concert and international. They enriched the steps of the processions with the vision, perhaps, that it was their most important festivity, as it has been since the founding of this city.

The ancestors took care of every corner of Popayán with care, they beautified it, leaving a valuable inheritance not only for their descendants to show off, but also for them to benefit, taking care of it, respecting it, with the tacit obligation to increase that heritage from which many could live. , viz. tourism.

In recent years Popayán has regressed, its neglect is evident: broken sidewalks everywhere, overflowing street vendors, and without the Municipal Administration providing an intelligent and bold alternative for informal vendors to be relocated or to carry out another activity legally. You have to ask yourself, for example, where they get the merchandise they offer on the street. It is up to the Dian to request invoices and to the Mayor’s Office to make the Tax and Customs Directorate, which is above the legal taxpayers, fulfill its duty.

With regard to the destroyed Andes, which are deadly traps, previously the Municipal Administration officiated to the property owners to fix them, if they did not comply, the Mayor’s Office proceeded to repair it and its cost was included in the property tax receipt. It also fined commercial establishments that did not abide by the established notice models, nor did it allow merchandise to be brought to the door, much less that cabinets and doors were made of materials other than wood and wrought iron. There was order, respect for the city, rules that are vital for citizen coexistence were complied with.

Today, pedestrians must jump from the platform onto the street to get rid of the stoves and pots in which sancocho is cooked in various central places, such as in the vicinity of the Clock Tower, the city’s insignia; They prepare roasts, arepas, in short, a whole menu. You also have to dodge baskets with fruit and vegetables and the vendors stationed on the platforms, when these products should be in the market squares, which are several in the city. Street vendors are machines that produce garbage, so the spectacle is depressing. And not to mention what was the Anarkos shopping center, turned into ruins and its surroundings equally decadent. There are other ruins, which were once beautiful houses, now covered by weeds, laziness and lack of authority, such as the former residence of Monsignor Miguel Arce Ángel Vivas, diagonal to the Clock Tower.

The Francisco José de Caldas park, the heart of Popayán, which can be seen from the mayor’s own office, also causes grief.

All that disorder blurs the once silver cup, whose streets seemed waxed and shiny, today many of them with worn pavement and broken manhole covers. Anyone can destroy street furniture without anything happening to them. Insecurity is the daily bread, it is enough to look at the reports of the Police to warn that the underworld has taken over the city that, while committing all sorts of illicit acts against the citizens, is dedicated to micro-trafficking, poisoning children and youth. That is another problem that the city suffers from.

We do not know if the mayor, Juan Carlos López Castrillón, will have noticed the crisis that Popayán is in; I think not, because he is ‘promoting’ it at the International Tourism Fair in Madrid, Spain, accompanied by the first lady. He says in one of his tweets: “We (sic) tell visitors from all over the world that our cultural heritage, tradition and natural wealth make us a place worth knowing. Popayán is a trip back in time”.

Of course, it is worth visiting Popayán, but before inviting foreigners, in this case attendees to that world fair, you have to put order, beautify it, take care of it and make it take care of it, so that it is truly touristy, safe, that visiting it produces delight. It is not possible to invite to our house, when it is a mess. This important heritage has enormous potential to develop creatively. That’s why mayors are elected. The López Castrillón administration has a short year left, and we do not see that in such a short time it can amend the plan, not only in the historical sector. What about the rest of the city?