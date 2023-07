Even before the final won by the Cleveland Cavaliers, the NBA announced the two ideal quintets of the Summer League staged in Las Vegas. Cam Whitmore of the Houston Rockets was voted Most Valuable Player of the competition and is obviously part of the first quintet, but the news is the absence of Isaiah Mobley — then MVP of the final — also from the second, where six players appear instead of the classics five. Here’s who stood out the most in the last 10 days in Vegas

