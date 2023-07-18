Onana greets Inter, Juve chase Lukaku

ROMA – Surveys, negotiations, deals concluded and in the process of being concluded: the transfer market has now definitely ignited. Serie A, and the foreign championships, are preparing the squads for next season. All the movements, rumors, official announcements and negotiations during the day (July 18).

12:05

Who is Rafia, the ex Juve talent taken from Corvino’s Lecce

Lecce beats the competition and wins another talent: let's talk about Hamza Rafia, the flexible Tunisian midfielder ex Juve, enhanced by Zeman at breaking latest news.

11:58

Inter, Onana has left Appiano Gentile

Here we are. André Onana will soon be a Manchester United footballer. The Cameroonian goalkeeper said goodbye to his team-mates a little while ago and left Appiano Gentile. Yesterday, in fact, new contacts with United took place which led to the white smoke: 55 million euros to Inter, including bonuses.

11:35

“Atalanta, United won’t give up the Hojlund track”

Manchester United did not give up on Atalanta’s Rasmus Hojlund. The British media reported it, specifying that the Red Devils would be preparing a new offer for the Danish striker to be presented to the DEA executives. For Hojlund’s card, United would have put around 40 million pounds on the plate, or over 46 million euros.

11:26

Official: Bitshiabu signs for Leipzig

Important coup for Leipzig, which announced the definitive purchase of the young Frenchman El Chadaille Bitshiabu, who comes from Paris Saint-Germain. Bitshiabu, has signed a contract until 2028.

11:21

Officer, Willian renews with Fulham

After his contract expired at the end of June, Willian has decided: he will play again for Fulham. The former Chelsea striker has accepted the one-year renewal proposal proposed by the London club.

11:13

The free agent Bamba lands in Spain

Jonathan Bamba restarts from La Liga. The former Lille full-back signed his new contract with Celta Vigo in the last few minutes, who bought him as a free agent.

10:49

Genoa-Retegui: contacts continue

Positive meeting yesterday between Genoa and Mateo Retegui’s agents: the operation is going ahead and we are confidently awaiting the attacker’s yes.

10:33

Biraghi: “I want to end my career at Fiorentina”

“I’ve always said that I would like to end my career here and I think that both I and the club are on the same page, and they have shown me once again their trust with an extra year on my contract: when it expires I’ll be 34 and so it’s a sign more than confidence which makes me very happy”. Thus, the Fiorentina captain Cristiano Biraghi, at the end of the morning training session at Viola Park.

10:26

Leeds, official: Radrizzani era ends

Andrea Radrizzani is no longer the owner of Leeds, which officially passes to the 49ers Enterprise group. It was Leeds who announced it with a note late yesterday evening. “Today, Leeds United Football Club can announce that the EFL has approved the sale of the Club to 49ers Enterprises, paving the way for the immediate transition of ownership”.

10:05

Rome, Mourinho pressing for Morata and Sabitzer: the strategy

Talking about midfielders today, while the entire Roma general staff is trying to take Morata seems off topic.

9:52

Lazio, beyond Castellanos: here are the market priorities for Sarri

Attacker caught, even if he's not there. Castellanos will arrive in the retreat in the next few days, once he has solved the problems with the visa.

9:44

Milan, visite mediche per Reijnders

Arrived in Milan yesterday evening, Tijjani Reijnders began his medical visits this morning at the La Madonnina clinic. The almost 25-year-old Dutch midfielder, coming from Az Alkmaar, will sign his contract with Milan after the usual tests.

9:41

Mbappé keeps PSG in suspense: ready to attack Vlahovic

Punctual, smiling, as if nothing had happened in the last month. Kylian Mbappé is back in Paris, after spending his holidays in Miami, Cameroon and a small town of 8,000 souls in Provence, Le Thor.

9:31

Barcelona, ​​Oriol is Busquets’ heir

Barça is preparing to formalize the arrival of Oriol Romeu, who after leaving the blaugrana to wear the shirts of Chelsea, Valencia, Stuttgart, Southampton and Girona, finally returns to the club where he grew up to take on the legacy of Sergio Busquets. who joined Lionel Messi at Inter in Miami. The midfielder missed the last training session with Girona to undergo medical checks with the Blaugrana medical staff.

9:26

Manchester United, Rashford does not move

From England, good news arrives for United, who would have convinced Marcus Rashford to renew, thus giving up the transfer to PSG. The striker, apparently, will extend the relationship with the Red Devils until June 30, 2028.

9:21

Official, Lecce: Raffia arrives from breaking latest news

Raffia is official at Lecce. Salento’s note: “US Lecce announces that it has definitively acquired the right to the sports services of the player Hamza Rafia from Delfino breaking latest news 1936. The midfielder born in 1999 has signed a three-year contract with an option for the next two. Rafia in the morning he will undergo the usual medical checks in Verona, before joining the team in the training camp in Folgaria”.

9:12

Roma takes shape: all transfer market goals, transfers and purchases

Mourinho’s new team is being set up, with players already on the roster and others due to arrive. CLICK HERE

8:55

Milan, the renewal also arrives for Maignan

Mike Maignan will be the next AC Milan player to extend his contract this season. For the French goalkeeper, whose current agreement with the Rossoneri expires in 2026, an extension is ready until 2028 with a revised salary.

8:51

Atalanta, Demiral will not stay at the Nerazzurri

Merih Demiral will say goodbye to Atalanta. The Turkish defender is no longer part of Gian Piero Gasperini’s plans, and has been offered to various clubs in Italy and abroad.

8:45

Cagliari, Oristanio on loan from Inter: official

Gaetano Oristanio arrived in Sardinia yesterday evening. The young midfielder owned by Inter joins the rossoblu with the formula of the loan with redemption and buyout, around 4 million euros: he will earn around 250,000 euros per season.

8:35

Lukaku: Juventus play everything in three days

One crossroads after another. Next one in 72 hours. Today, tomorrow or Thursday to try to get Lukaku: before leaving for the US tour, Juve hopes to be able to find the right arguments, namely the check.

8:29

Lazio, Lotito does not give up Samuele Ricci and Zielinski

Lotito doesn't give up on Ricci and waits for Zielinski. Negotiations to the bitter end with Cairo and De Laurentis, contacts have resumed.

8:22

Roma ask Morata for time: “Wait”

They look at each other, they desire each other, but they can't go any further. Not now. Alvaro Morata has to wait, Roma as well. Only the Friedkins, with one of their spectacular moves, can shorten the wait and defuse the impasse.

8:12

Lukaku, indignant at alternate plates

The debate recorded on the Lukaku affair is very instructive, as well as equally entertaining, the Belgian center forward who had sworn eternal loyalty to Inter and who instead was "discovered" flirting, and for some time now, not since yesterday, with Juve, l bitter rival of the black and blue fans.

Roma

