NBA
The NBA market never ends: the buyouts are on the way
Once the trading phase in the NBA is over, the market leaves another opportunity to lengthen the rotations: players who are dissatisfied with their placement in the team can agree a buyout with their franchise – that is, an (economic) agreement to terminate the contract: a way to free up places on the roster and allow players to change places and relaunch themselves in a new context. Bleacher Report has compiled the list of those who are likely to look for this way out
TERRENCE ROSS, BUYOUT DAGLI ORLANDO MAGIC | SQUADRE INTERESSATE: PHILADELPHIA 76ERS, PHOENIX SUNS, LOS ANGELES LAKERS E BOSTON CELTICS
REGGIE JACKSON, BUYOUT FROM CHARLOTTE HORNETS | TEAMS ATTENDED: MIAMI HEAT, MILWAUKEE BUCKS, LOS ANGELES LAKERS AND “ALL THE FRANCHISES THAT HAVE SOMETHING TO ASK FOR IN THE PLAYOFFS”
SETH CURRY, BUYOUT FROM BROOKLYN NETS | TEAMS AFFECTED: POTENTIALLY ALL OTHER 29 NBA DELICITIES