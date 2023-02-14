New shooting in the United States. At least three dead and five wounded is the still provisional toll of two different armed assaults on the State University campus in Michigan, in the north of the United States, carried out by a man who escaped and whom the police searched for hours. The killer, the officers later announced, killed himself. Reuters reported.

The shootings occurred in two different locations on campus: one in Berkey Hall, the social sciences building, and the other in Im East, a recreational facility on the East Lansing campus.

The police, in war gear, immediately looked for a single person and asked citizens and students to “make themselves safe”. Campus activities “were declared suspended for 48 hours” and students – during the operation – were asked not to show up at the university.

Witnesses said they heard gunshots near one of the campus buildings, and that security officials yelled at them to run and hide. The identity of the victims is not known. The suspect opened fire in Berkeley Hall on the East Leaning campus at 8:30 p.m. local time, 2:30 a.m. Eastern time. An hour later the same person fired shots near a gymnasium, one kilometer from the residence where the first shooting took place.

The identity of the assailant

The university police have provided an identikit of the killer: small, with his face covered by a mask, armed. The police have specified that it is “a black man who wears red shoes”. The police department also said it was receiving constant phone calls from inside campus from terrified students who saw the killer running away.

Michigan State University, the model university

The Michigan State campus is attended by nearly fifty thousand students. The alarm went off for everyone and the obligation not to go out. Police and special security teams combed the area. Michigan State University is located in East Lansing. Founded in 1855, this university is considered a model institution that inspired other American universities. It is considered one of the best research institutes in the world and among the most prestigious in the USA.