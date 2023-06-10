NBA market, Denver does not stand still: exchange with OKC during the Finals

NBA

Gordon and Brown decisive: the match-4 report cards

Miami focuses its attention on Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray, Denver responds by finding two great performances from two ‘supporting actors’ such as Aaron Gordon and Bruce Brown, who take the limelight in the success of race-4. Two serious shortcomings for the Heat, now down 1-3 in the series: here are the report cards of the fourth match in the final series between Miami and Denver

GABE VINCENT | VOTED: 4 | He succeeds in the difficult task of doing worse than game 3: he commits 3 fouls again at the start of the game and never gets into rhythm, as evidenced not only by his 1/6 shooting (of which 0/4 from three) but above all the -21 of plus-minus in less than 19 minutes of play. He comes out in the middle of the third quarter after yet another mistake from the arc and rightly no longer sees the field

MAX STRUS | VOTE: 4 | Same as Vincent, but with the aggravating circumstance of not scoring a single point in the whole match (0/4 shooting of which 0/3 from three, even with 5 rebounds). It’s really not his series, so much so that many predict a change of starting lineup in the next game, starting from the beginning Caleb Martin or Duncan Robinson in his place