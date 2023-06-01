Home » NBA, Monty Williams is the new head coach of the Detroit Pistons
Rumors had suggested that i Detroit Pistons had chosen to bet decisively on Monty Williams for their bench and be willing to do so by putting it on the table a lot of money. So many, however, perhaps no one expected it. The former Phoenix Suns coach will go to sit on the Pistons bench in exchange for the record fee of $78.5 million over the next six yearsagreement that makes Williams’ contract the richest ever awarded to a manager. Awarded as coach of the year in May 2022a year after the former New Orleans and OKC coach found himself without a bench, fired after 4 years by the new owner of the Suns, Matt Ishbia. The Pistons chose to take advantage of it Tom GoresThat he didn’t hesitate to open the purse strings to grab one of the most successful coaches of the last NBA years, which he will now have at his disposal tempo (6 year contract), a nucleus formed by a lot of young talent (Jaden Ivey and Jalen To last besides Cade Cunninghambut also James Wiseman), some veteran (over all Bojan Bogdanovic) and the next fifth overall pick in the draft. For Williams it is a challenge, of course; challenging, for sure; but also one of the really fascinating ones.

