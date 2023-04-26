NBA Playoffs: Match point per Knicks, Heat e Lakers, importantissima gara 5 tra Kings e Warriors

11
Fundamental night for the first round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs, with 4 games scheduled.
For the Knicks, Lakers and Heat there is the first of 3 match points available, while in Sacramento between the Kings and Warriors a game 5 will be played that is fundamental to say the least for the passage of the round.
LOADED 4-GAME SLATE ON NBA TV & TNT 🍿
🔒 NYK, MIA, LAL can advance with Ws
🔥 Butler: 56 POINTS in Game 4
👑 LeBron coming off 22 PTS, 20 REB
👀 GSW/SAC tied 2-2, series shifts to SAC pic.twitter.com/12Genktnpg
— NBA (@NBA) April 26, 2023
