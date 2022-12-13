Great classic in the NBA: Los Angeles and Boston face off in California. LeBron James should be in the game, still out Al Horford

It will never be a game like the others, the one between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers. The two most successful franchises ever – tied for 17 NBA titles – face off for the first time this year on the Italian night between Tuesday and Wednesday in California, therefore on the yellow-purple parquet. They will face each other after an opposite start to the season, but keep an eye on the latest results.

The situation in the NBA — On the one hand there is a Los Angeles still out of the play-off area, 12th in the West with 11 wins and 15 losses; on the other, the Celtics lead the Eastern Conference, having won 21 of 28 games played. But beware: Tatum and his teammates come from two consecutive defeats. The trip to the West is going badly: first the knockout against the Golden State Warriors, then the heavy one (113-93) against the other Los Angeles team, the Clippers. A third defeat would be a first warning sign. While the Lakers, after three consecutive defeats, returned to success on the field of the Detroit Pistons: 124-117 thanks to 35 points by LeBron James.

Prediction: Lakers + Over 232.5 — The Celtics will have to be careful, therefore. Also that because LeBron and Anthony Davis, barring surprises, will be in the match. “I can’t wait to meet the Celtics,” James said after the win over Detroit. The Lakers are a difficult team to interpret, but the impression is that, if there is a good moment to win against Boston, this is it. An important combo could be ventured: yellow-violet victory and Over 232.5 points, considering that in the games in Los Angeles – also due to defensive deficiencies – many points are always scored. Lately, almost always an Over 232.5 for LA. The odds are 4.25. See also The National Men's Volleyball League will still be officially confirmed to be closed in the second half of the year

The quote — A prediction that goes against the predictions of the bookmakers. Who, despite the last two defeats, consider the Celtics favorites: the odds for the success of Boston is 1.67 for Better and GoldBet, 1.60 for Sisal. While the winning Lakers are given at 2.40 by 888Sport and Bet365, 2.30 by Sisal.

