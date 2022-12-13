Home News Modena, three women kidnapped and raped throughout the night: eight arrests. A witness: “They had fear in their eyes”
Modena, three women kidnapped and raped throughout the night: eight arrests. A witness: “They had fear in their eyes”

Modena, three women kidnapped and raped throughout the night: eight arrests. A witness: “They had fear in their eyes”

MODENA – Three women kidnapped and held hostage for a whole night by eight men, originally from Pakistan, who were then arrested by the carabinieri once the victims, and among them a young man, managed to raise the alarm. This happened, according to the reconstruction of the Gazzetta di Modena, in a farmhouse in Novi, in the province of Modena, where yesterday morning the soldiers intervened on the recommendation of some residents, to whom two of the victims, all of Filipino origin, asked for help attempting to exit through a cottage window while the eight men slept inside.

