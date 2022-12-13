Home World Who is Jack Johnson, the child hero who died saving three other boys of his own age from a frozen lake in the United Kingdom
Who is Jack Johnson, the child hero who died saving three other boys of his own age from a frozen lake in the United Kingdom

Who is Jack Johnson, the child hero who died saving three other boys of his own age from a frozen lake in the United Kingdom

LONDON. Jack Johnson was 10 years old, he is one of three children who tragically died Sunday afternoon in Solihull, in central England not far from Birmingham, while they were playing on a frozen lake from the cold wave of the last few hours across the Channel. But now it turns out that little Jack was also a hero. Because the child tried to save the other peers who fell into the freezing cold of the Babbs Mill Park lake.

